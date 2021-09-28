Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of KLKNF remained flat at $$6.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

