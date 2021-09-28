Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INOV. BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

