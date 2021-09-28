Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

