Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 221,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.