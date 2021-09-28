Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 328 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of MYR Group worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 166.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 142.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $446,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $1,717,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

