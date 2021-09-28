Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $704.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

