Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,968,000 after buying an additional 38,674 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 25.2% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 36,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 37.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

