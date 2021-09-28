Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.05

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and traded as low as $24.34. Komatsu shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 40,741 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMTUY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

