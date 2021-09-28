Korea Investment CORP Acquires 49,500 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 15,007.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,725 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $63,056,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 132.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,921,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.