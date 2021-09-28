Korea Investment CORP Buys 7,200 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $468.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.03. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.84 and a 12 month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

