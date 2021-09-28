Korea Investment CORP Sells 12,100 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,859. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $674.41 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $233.69 and a one year high of $677.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.