Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 269,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $151.23 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $90.15 and a one year high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

