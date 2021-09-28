Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSO opened at $276.79 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

