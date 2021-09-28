Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.71. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

