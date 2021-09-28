LABS Group Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. LABS Group has a market cap of $15.06 million and $286,089.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00137349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.61 or 1.00580686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.38 or 0.06912252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.61 or 0.00778946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars.

