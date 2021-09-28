Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $24.86

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $24.00. Lands’ End shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 2,619 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on LE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $802.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 82.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 209,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lands' End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

