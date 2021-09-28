Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,535 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor comprises 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $502,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,384.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,581 shares of company stock worth $22,298,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.