Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.31 Billion Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,457,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.70% of Accenture worth $1,313,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,161. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

ACN traded down $7.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.09. 20,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,009. The firm has a market cap of $207.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.57 and its 200 day moving average is $301.92. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

