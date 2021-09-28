Legal & General Group Plc Has $763.34 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.94% of Enbridge worth $763,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,687,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 70,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.99. 73,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

