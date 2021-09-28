Legal & General Group Plc Has $997.79 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,465 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.70% of Citigroup worth $997,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 281,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,712,141. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

