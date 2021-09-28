Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $77.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

LMND stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.95. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.