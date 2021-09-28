Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the highest is $4.05. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $3.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

NYSE:LII opened at $308.23 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $266.27 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lennox International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

