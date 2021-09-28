Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 203.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560,227 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Li Auto by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after acquiring an additional 402,914 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 6,478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 59,150 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 1.82. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

