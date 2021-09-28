Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD stock opened at $351.88 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

