Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $20.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.92.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of LTHM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,664. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.18. Livent has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Livent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Livent by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
