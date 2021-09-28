Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $20.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,664. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.18. Livent has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Livent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Livent by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.