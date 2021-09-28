Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,531,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,960. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

