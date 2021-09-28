Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0582 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $717,002.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,547,500 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

