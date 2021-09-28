London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.60 Per Share

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) declared a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from London Finance & Investment Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of London Finance & Investment Group stock opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. London Finance & Investment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 42.45 ($0.55). The company has a market cap of £12.64 million and a P/E ratio of -52.38.

Get London Finance & Investment Group alerts:

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.