Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

LBPH opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26. Equities research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,193,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,914,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $405,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

