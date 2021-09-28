Loop Capital Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $275.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com stock opened at $279.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.68. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $4,898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $199,014,527 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

