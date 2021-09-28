Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT Lowered to $10.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.56.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.