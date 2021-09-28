Lua Swap Price Tops $0.0626 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00122750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011702 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.