LuaSwap Hits Market Cap of $6.77 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $224,190.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00118839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043868 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,563,991 coins and its circulating supply is 113,609,670 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

