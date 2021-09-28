LuaSwap (LUA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $224,190.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $224,190.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00118839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043868 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,563,991 coins and its circulating supply is 113,609,670 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.