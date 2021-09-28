Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $15.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth $896,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 108.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,221 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 2,879.2% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 904,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 874,105 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,592.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after buying an additional 1,156,881 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lufax stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 173,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Lufax has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

