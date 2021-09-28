Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer by 54.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luxfer by 95.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $581.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.