Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.19

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.19 and traded as low as $19.85. Luxfer shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 65,467 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $581.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.