Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 4,307 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $45,328,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $42,608,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth $40,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,080 shares of company stock valued at $26,501,061. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $231.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.04 and a 200-day moving average of $202.07.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

