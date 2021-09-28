Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGI. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 22,762 shares valued at $1,286,459. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

