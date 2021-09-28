Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.01 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,626 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,478,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

