Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.29 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Generac by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Generac by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 23,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Generac by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $443.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.93. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

