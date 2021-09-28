Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.85 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,971 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 455,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

