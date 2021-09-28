Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

