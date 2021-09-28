Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 270,250 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.64% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSA. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 963.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66.

