Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 481 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 521.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 54.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 62,851 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

NYSE:ASR opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $4.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

