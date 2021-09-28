Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Paul Griscom sold 333 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $6,317.01.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

