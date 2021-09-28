Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Up 2.4%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 459,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,246,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Cowen upgraded Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Get Macy's alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,301 shares of company stock worth $2,881,871. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,804 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.