Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) SVP Sells $244,434.68 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MSGE stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. 211,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

