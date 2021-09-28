Madison Wealth Management Acquires 1,643 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. 711,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,695,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

