Madison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.31. The stock had a trading volume of 62,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,926. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day moving average of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

